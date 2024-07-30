WTO agrees to give a ruling on EU and SA dispute

This past Friday, the World Trade Organization (WTO) approved South Africa's panel request on its battle with the European Union (EU) citrus export regulations.

South Africa requested the establishment of two dispute settlement panels, which will take place in the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the WTO, to examine EU citrus import measures placed on the nation.

The initial requests, made last month, were rejected by the European Union. The second panel requests made a month later, this Friday, were automatically approved by the WTO Dispute Settlement Body's Chair.

This is the first time South Africa has advanced to the panel stage of the WTO DSB process. The panel phase signifies the beginning of the adjudicative process for both disputes.

The conflict arose due to regulations imposed by the EU to protect the bloc from the fungus Phyllosticta citricarpa, or citrus black spot (CBS), and Thaumatotibia leucotreta, or false codling moth (FCM). South Africa has responded to the regulations multiple times, saying the new measures are restrictive and not based on scientific principles.

The EU imposed restrictions two years ago on all citrus, saying it is an effort to stop the spread of the false codling moth and citrus black spot.

South Africa is the world's second-largest citrus exporter, after Spain.