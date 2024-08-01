Indian mango shipments score 20% annual growth

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bangalore, southern India, reported that it has shipped 822 tons of Indian mangoes in 2024, marking a 20% year-on-year growth. The fruit was exported to 60 international markets, according to The Hindu.

Shipments to the United States surged this season, an airport operator said, with terminals such as Washington Dulles, Dallas–Fort Worth, and San Francisco emerging as top destinations.

“This milestone represents a 59% rise in volume compared with the previous season, showcasing both the increasing demand for Indian mangoes in overseas markets and the airport’s operational efficiency in handling perishable exports,” Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) added.

Related articles: Camposol partners with Ninjacart to boost its blueberries in India

According to BIAL COO Satyaki Raghunath, the KIA’s technologically advanced cold storage facility WFS BLR Coolport plays “a crucial role” in preserving the quality of the perishable produce throughout the supply chain.

“This achievement of substantially increasing our mango exports year-on-year reaffirms our position as a premier gateway that meets the growing demand for Indian mangoes, particularly two key international destinations,” he said.

India has exported 32,104.09 MT of fresh mangoes to the world for a value of $60.14 million in 2023-24, according to the Indian government's Agricultural and Processed Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA).

The major mango-growing states are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in mango production with a share of 25.76% and the highest productivity in 2023-24, as per APEDA's second advance estimate.