Hurricane Debby threatens US East Coast with major flooding

Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida's Big Bend, in the north of the state on the morning of August 5th.

Forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surges in Florida and major flooding across southeastern states, including Georgia. The category 1 hurricane is expected to bring 20-30 inches of rain to some parts of Florida, including areas still recovering from Hurricane Idalia in late August 2023.

Hurricane Idalia was extremely damaging to the state's agriculture sector last year, with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services putting total crop and infrastructure losses caused by Hurricane Idalia at an estimated $447.9 million.

A report stated that losses for non-citrus fruits and tree nuts were roughly $2.6 million, while vegetables and melons saw damages of $60.6 million.

Additionally, an estimated 444,300 acres of field crops were affected in Florida. Approximately 54,000 acres of fruits and vegetables received the impact of the strong storm winds.

“Now that Hurricane Debby is making landfall, the most important thing to do is to just protect yourself and protect your family,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Monday morning press conference. “Don’t go out into this storm. Don’t drive on the roads, particularly when they’re flooded."

At the moment, more than 300,000 utility customers in Florida were without power early Monday afternoon.

The East Coast of the U.S. is preparing for one of its most active hurricane seasons, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters issuing their highest-ever hurricane forecast for the coming season.

“We anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” the forecast reads. “As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season. Thorough preparations should be made every season, regardless of predicted activity.”

This is a developing story.