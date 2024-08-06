Two invasive fruit fly quarantines lifted in Southern California

Thanks to the cooperation and diligence of California residents and local agricultural officials, CDFA, working in coordination with the USDA, the Los Angeles County Agricultural Commissioner, and the Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner, has declared an end to the Mediterranean and Queensland fruit fly quarantines in Southern California following eradication of the two invasive species.

The Mediterranean fruit fly quarantine ended nearly nine months after officials first detected populations in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Officials established a quarantine encompassing the cities of Inglewood, Hawthorne, and parts of Culver City.

The Queensland fruit fly was detected in the city of Thousand Oaks last October and led to the first-ever quarantine established for this invasive species in the Western Hemisphere. The quarantine encompassed areas around Thousand Oaks, Moorpark and the Santa Rosa Valley in Ventura County: and Agoura Hills and Westlake Village in Los Angeles County.

Crops that are hosts for the Mediterranean and Queensland fruit flies -- which number more than 300 -- were not allowed to be moved from properties where they were grown during the quarantine phases. Commercial host crops were required to meet stringent treatment or processing standards before being harvested or moved.

"Last year, California experienced an unusually high population of invasive fruit flies, and the response required coordination from residents, agricultural industry members, and agricultural commissioners in both counties,” said Victoria Hornbaker, director of CDFA’s Plant Health and Pest Prevention Services Division. “Through this coordination, we’re incredibly proud to have successfully achieved the eradication of several species of invasive fruit flies in Southern California – including Mediterranean, Queensland, and Tau – but the threat is never completely gone.”

Several invasive fruit fly quarantines have now been lifted in California. One active quarantine remains, for the Oriental fruit fly in the Redlands area of San Bernardino County.

It’s important to remember that the threat of introduction of invasive fruit flies remains. As summer proceeds and vacationers continue with their travel plans, agriculture officials urge residents to follow simple precautions and stay vigilant for signs of invasive pests. To help prevent any future introductions, residents should:



• Cooperate with agricultural officials and allow them access to your garden to place traps, inspect plants, conduct necessary treatments or remove potentially infested produce.

• Determine if your property is located within an active quarantine area by visiting CAFruitFly.com.

• Buy fruit trees and vegetable plants from licensed California nurseries. Purchasing agricultural goods from uncertified sources can spread invasive pests. Source your plants locally and responsibly. To find a licensed nursery near you, visit CDFA’s Directory of Licensed Nurseries.

• Inspect your garden for signs of invasive fruit flies or maggots and report any findings to CDFA at 1-800-491-1899 or your local county agricultural commissioner’s office.

• When entering the United States from another country, avoid bringing agricultural products — including fruits or vegetables.

• Help us protect our agricultural and natural resources and California’s unique biodiversity from invasive fruit flies — please Don’t Pack a Pest (www.dontpackapest.com) when traveling or mailing/receiving packages.