Understanding culture and consumers to drive sales in China

With its expanding economy and rising consumption of goods, China presents an attractive market for much of the produce industry. However, to succeed and grow in this market, companies must understand what Chinese consumers seek and identify the population segments with the most potential.

Jerry Clode, founder of The Solution Consultancy, has studied Chinese consumer trends for 25 years. His company now helps brands succeed in China, Asia, and other emerging markets.

Recognized as a leading expert on China's digital and consumer culture, Clode was a guest speaker at the Global Grape Convention 2024 in Chile, where he participated in the panel "The Potential of the Chinese Consumer."

Clode, originally from New Zealand, has extensive hands-on experience with Chinese consumers, including living on a family's couch for two weeks to analyze their consumption habits and driving a fruit delivery truck for an entire day.

"It was an excellent way to understand how Chinese consumers are using digital," he said.

The expert focused his presentation on how Chilean and Peruvian industries can present themselves more effectively in China.

He highlighted the importance of cultural, social, sustainability, and family structure factors for brands to understand how to market their products in China.

"I say that I create exemplar brands, taking them to the number one position in China because they are not competing against anyone," Clode said. "These are brands that are defined so clearly that nobody can compete with them, and they do not take pricing from the market, they create their own."

Chinese economy

Clode addressed concerns about a potential collapse of the Chinese economy. He stated, "A collapse in China is not going to happen because, in my experience, the Chinese middle class enjoys a high quality of life, which is central to China's long-term vision. So don't worry—China is here to stay, and it will be a fixed part of your future."

He also highlighted China's vast consumption potential, noting that the country has 160 cities with populations exceeding one million, indicating a continually expanding market alongside its growing middle class.

"The key challenge for table grapes is to get on the list of products that make you middle class in China," Clode assured adding that "at the moment, Zespri is there, but there are going to be four or five more products on that list."

The main target audience: 'Supermoms'

Clode noted that almost all the focus should be on what he calls "supermoms," those mothers in China who "rule everything, know exactly what's going on and are the ones introducing new products to their families."

Clode explained that young mothers are shaping the middle class in China. This group is highly concerned about the environmental impact of what they eat and passes this awareness on to their children, particularly when shopping. Clode observed that it can take them up to an hour and a half to navigate through a supermarket.

"Parents do through the isles telling their children where each fruit is from and how its grown so that they have a greater connection to nature," Clode explained.

He also observed that Chinese homes are adorned with packaging of international products, because it creates an international environment inside the house, showing how important the packaging can be.

"This is probably the only market in the world where people talk about soil because there is the idea that the quality of each fruit comes from the ecosystem and the quality of the solid where its grown. One of the reasons for this is that soil pollution is shown a lot on social media, another reason why they are buying international fruit," Clode said.

Why do the Chinese talk about soil?

The reason behind this practice is traditional Chinese medicine, which is all about getting the best and purest ingredients, the same market they use when selecting fruit.

There has also been a transition, especially from people in their twenties, from supplements to natural foods in the last five years.

"The amount they are spending in supplements is being rediverted to fruits," Clode told the audience.

Healthy products like grapes have a big opportunity when considering the growing importance of healthy nutrition in the Chinese diet.

Positioning grapes

Clode emphasized the importance of establishing the right initial approach for table grapes in China. He explained that Chinese consumers view grapes almost as luxury items rather than mere food, so they approach them from a cultural perspective.

"Diets in young families are fundamentally different than before, and the surge in grape consumption shows that change," Clode said.

He added that social media in China portrays grapes as a premium product, associated with special moments that are almost magical and romantic.

As younger generations engage with this content, it places greater responsibility on brands to market the fruit appropriately.

"The new Chinese generations are discovering new products on their terms that their parents don't even know, so they need brands as a guide to this," he said. "Brands also give people status, because they can show a sophisticated product."

Push for branding grapes

On the retail front, Clode noted that Chinese supermarkets still lack a strong brand presence in their fresh produce sections, particularly when it comes to grapes.

Clode also pointed out that the way varieties are marketed is hindering brand creation, as they are not exclusive to any particular brand or origin.

He suggested adopting a more sophisticated branding strategy that directly connects the customer with the product.

Overall, products from the United States are perceived as superior to those from competitors, particularly in agriculture. This presents a challenge for other regions, like South America, to effectively position their brands.

"Australia, for example, has an advantage because they are associated with natural products because a lot of the top-selling supplements in China are of Australian origin. Japan is interesting because there is not a high volume of Japanese grapes in China, but they always command a higher price as they invest heavily into packaging, being considered the premium benchmark in the market," said Clode.

He cautioned that although South Africa is not yet well known in the market, it may soon begin increasing its volumes. Brazil is another country to watch, as the strong relationship between the two presidents could lead to increased exports to China.

Looking at Chile and Peru, he said consumers know their grapes, but they don't know anything about each country. Therefore, "there is the challenge they face, they must create specific perceptions and understandings and engagement with these countries."

He believes those two countries have the potential to lead the category of table grapes in China.

Clode suggested marketers should focus on geographic and cultural advantage, exposing who they are and how they create, doing it in a way that can not be compared to competitors in other countries.

He closed by asking members of the industry to please create a Chinese name for their brands because if they don't no one can talk about their product or search them on social media.