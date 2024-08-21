Australian pomegranate pioneers aim to expand local consumption

What started off as a project to test irrigation equipment in Australia ended up in the first importation of pomegranate trees from Israel by Mare and Annette Goldstein.

"There were no agronomists or people in Australia back then that could give you advice, so we had to go overseas and learn," Annette told ABC News.

Starting off, as the fruit was not well known in the continent, they didn't have many buyers, and "by the fourth year we were producing about 70 tons that we ended up giving to cow growers and other farmers around because we didn't know what to do with it," Mare said.

Pomegranate is still considered an emerging industry in Australia, leading this family of growers to diversify their offer.

At the factory in Monato, they pack whole fresh fruit on one side, an industry they say has picked up since pomegranates started appearing on cooking programs.

However, due to the fruit's short shelf life, whatever fruit is not sold is processed, with its red, juicy seeds either frozen or turned into juice.

Other brands in Victoria are also investing heavily in pomegranates, as is the case of SPC which has taken over the Pom life brand and processing industry of Australian pomegranate growers, one of the industry's big players according to ABC News Australia.

A spokesperson for SPC says the chairman of the company is a strong believer that pomegranates are the fruit of the future.

Profitability

Processors say the fruit itself from the farm is not sold at a high price. However, selling pomegranate seeds packed is a great added value to the fruit, retailing for nearly $80 AUS dollars a kilo (USD $54).

"The margin is definitely there," said a spokesperson for SPC. "But we're not there yet."

Today, the Australian pomegranate industry includes innovative growers, nursery businesses, breeders, researchers, advisers, processors, and industry leaders with further investment and supporting research, development, and extension looking to grow, thrive, and expand market share.

This article was written based on an ABC News Australia report.