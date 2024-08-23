New Australian strawberry honors late disability activist

A high-yielding, disease-resistant new Australian strawberry variety has been unveiled at the Ekka, Queensland’s most famous agricultural exhibit.

The new subtropical strawberry variety, Stella-ASBP, was developed by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) and Hort Innovation’s Australian Strawberry Breeding Program (ASBP) in partnership with Hort Innovation and the Australian berry industry. It officially hit Australian shelves this southern hemisphere’s winter.

The Australian Strawberry Breeding Program is funded by Hort Innovation using the strawberry research and development levy, with co-contributions from the Queensland Government through its Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and funds from the Australian Government.

The new crop's strengths include resistance to red leaf disorder, ensuring healthier and more robust plants. Additionally, its high yield promises an abundant supply of delicious strawberries and it has rated highly in consumer testing.

The Stella-ASBP strawberry is named in honor of the late Stella Young, a renowned journalist, disability activist, and comedian, who passed away in 2014. The name celebrates her legacy and contributions to Australian society.

According to the Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner, Queensland strawberry growers produce 42% of Australia’s strawberries, contributing $180 million to the Queensland economy.

"Naming this remarkable strawberry variety after the late Stella Young is a tribute to her legacy. We are proud to celebrate her memory with the Stella-ASBP strawberry,” Furner added.

