Australian table grape growers announced the launch of a new international marketing program to boost global awareness and demand for Australian table grapes. The program, designed by the growers themselves, aims to elevate the Australian Grapes brand through a multi-pronged strategy.

The Australian Table Grape Growers Association (ATGA) will lead a 5-year, grower-funded investment in Hort Innovation to execute this strategic initiative. This represents a pivotal opportunity to drive long-term growth for one of Australia's premier horticultural exports, the association said.

The comprehensive program will include industry consultations, retail and e-commerce initiatives, media and influencer engagement, trade events, brand development, and other activations. Growers and exporters will play a central role, participating directly in campaign planning and leading trade initiatives.

"This landmark 5-year marketing program marks a pivotal moment for our industry," said ATGA CEO Jeff Scott. "It allows us to take a strategic, long-term approach to international table grape promotion while remaining agile to shifting market preferences."

Hort Innovation managing director Brett Fifield emphasized that the program will elevate the global profile of Australian table grapes, driving brand recognition and export growth to help the industry reach its full potential worldwide.

ATGA international marketing director Jesse White added that over the next 5 years, the Australian Grapes project aims to forge strong partnerships, build trade relationships, drive seasonal awareness, and establish competitive value propositions. "This program lays a solid foundation to strengthen our market position for years to come."

An independent panel will oversee the program, providing guidance on annual marketing plans to ensure the investment meets the needs of all contributors.

