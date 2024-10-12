The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

Florida ports have canceled all vessel traffic as the outer bands of Hurricane Milton start to make landfall in the state, with the strongest winds expected to start late Wednesday.

Mass evacuations are in place and millions of Floridians have fled their homes, some being warned if they don't leave, they will die.

FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with Food Safety Key CEO Juan Pablo Avendaño, who analyzed the new 204 rule of the FSMA, its application, and potential challenges for supply chain actors.

“The FDA estimates foodborne disease-related economic losses at $75 billion annually. By comparison, Chile’s top export product, copper, generates annual revenue of $60 billion,” Avendaño explained.

Justin Chadwick, the CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA), has come out to defend the industry against accusations from some media outlets of a new threat of Huanglongbing (HLB) in the country.

In a statement, Chadwick indicated that contrary to media reports, the local citrus industry is not threatened by a new greening disease.

The University of Georgia has released preliminary information on Hurricane Helene's effect on the state's pecans, saying the storm's impacts have been "absolutely devastating," not only for the pecan industry but for many communities in Eastern Georgia.

Extension Horticulture Specialist for pecans at the University of Georgia, Lenny Wells, said the hurricane has been by far the worst the state has experienced.

The Association of Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters of Peru (ProHass) and Agromercado have signed an integration agreement for small producers to join the export organization.

Agromercado, formerly Sierra y Selva Exportadora, primarily coordinates and articulates public policies aimed at incorporating small and medium agricultural producers into economic activities, with a focus on export markets and national market participation.

Claudia Soler, executive director of the Chilean Cherry Committee, announced an initial estimate of 131 million boxes for export this season, equivalent to 657,935 tons—representing a 59% increase over the previous season.

Soler expressed her satisfaction with this historic figure, which promises to keep Chile as the leading cherry exporter to the Chinese market.

Sun World International continues strengthening its presence in the fresh produce industry by growing its network of partners dedicated to delivering quality produce. Sun World's widening network of licensed growers and marketers spans the globe with offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, and North and South Africa.