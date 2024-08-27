New President of the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador: "We need to focus on being more productive and efficient"

In mid-August, the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE) appointed Jorge Isaac Encalada Villacís as its president for the 2024-2026 term.

Encalada is well-acquainted with the industry, having been an organic banana producer and exporter for 25 years. His experience has given him a clear understanding of the sector's challenges, including post-pandemic adjustments, accessing new markets, and meeting international trade requirements and certifications.

“We face risks related to diseases like Fusarium Race 4 and Moko, which we need to manage while maintaining our leadership in banana exports,” Encalada said in an interview with FreshFruitPortal.com.

He notes that his familiarity with the market provides him with a clear perspective on the various factors affecting fruit prices and volumes.

“This allows us to have a clearer understanding of what our international customers are looking for. That's why, in the association, we have sought to improve certain aspects related to sustainability .”

The new president of the Association of Ecuadorian Banana Exporters commented that the organization needs "to focus on being more productive and efficient. We are in a state of alert when it comes to diseases and we must be cautious about the risks associated with them."

“We must maintain biosecurity measures and control Fusarium and Moko to prevent them from affecting fruit supply and prices,” he added.

Sanitation and Trade

Phytosanitary issues are a top priority for the new AEBE president. He explained that the association has a strategic plan involving collaboration with governmental organizations responsible for phytosanitary regulation.

When asked about the priorities of his administration, Encalada specified that after conducting an analysis, one of his priorities is to create a bridge between the association and the authorities and to develop trade agreements. “In the previous term, we worked hard on the agreement with China, and currently, we are focused on South Korea, Japan, and Russia, and seeking to open up the Middle East.”

He added that they are monitoring exports to China. “We have increased our shipments, and obviously, we hope that in the next four years, when we have zero tariffs, we can double our position in China.”

A significant factor that could boost exports to the Chinese market is the opening of the Chancay port in Peru. “It will be a decisive factor for contracts in China, as well as for shipments with market prices and weekly negotiations because we will now have a much more direct route.”

Another strategy Encalada aims to implement is product differentiation through certifications and production systems, showcasing the efforts made by the industry in retailers to demonstrate the work done on the farms.

Drug Trafficking

One of the main challenges for the Ecuadorian banana sector is the fight against drug trafficking, which has illegally extended its activities into the supply chain by smuggling drugs into international markets. “As part of the chain, we are also affected.”

He noted that AEBE has direct contact with the authorities, police, and armed forces. “We have developed joint projects; we have worked at the ports to promote container scanning and improve the container surveillance system.”

“We have a tough battle against the scourge of drug trafficking," he explains. "But it is crucial to ensure security, not only for producers but also for the cargo and workers in the fields.”

Encalada concluded by saying, “The banana export sector in Ecuador is represented by more than 300 exporters, we are an important player in the industry. I send a message of unity and confidence in the sector. I thank the board members for their trust.”