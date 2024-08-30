Higher mango export volumes expected September and October

August 30 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Higher mango export volumes expected September and October

Despite forecasts of a decrease in both Mexican and Brazilian mango shipments this 2024 season, the latest mango crop report by the National Mango Board anticipates that overall mango volume shipments from week 35 (08/31/2024) to week 40 (10/05/2024) will be about 6% higher year over year (YOY).

Currently, the Keitt variety is the main mango being shipped to the United States market, making up 91% of exports. There is also a limited supply of Ataulfo/Honey, Kent, Mallika, and Manila Rosa. 

The total mango volume shipped on the week ending 08/24/2024 was approximately 2,730,024 boxes. 

From Mexico, volume shipped was approximately 2,730,024 boxes for a total of 83,565,924 boxes for the season. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 2,642,961 boxes for a total of 88,848,359 boxes.

There were no shipments from Brazil this week for logistical reasons, for a total of 372,713 boxes for the season. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Brazil was 573,421 boxes for a total of 1,076,377 boxes. 

Mexican mango season began the second week of January and will run until the last week of October with a projection of approximately 90.1 million boxes. Last season's main varieties were Tommy Atkins (34%), Ataulfo/Honey (27%), Kent (25%), Keitt (11%), and others (3%). 

Brazilian mango season began the first week of August and will run until the last week of December, with a projection of approximately 10 million boxes. Last season’s main varieties were: Tommy Atkins (81%), Kent (7%), Keitt (6%) and Others (6%). 

Mexican provinces, Jalisco, Nayarit, South Sinaloa and North Sinaloa, are currently harvesting and/or packing. Brazil is currently harvesting and/or packing.

The 2024 Mexican season is expected to be about 5% lower YOY, and the 2024 Brazilian season is expected to be about 19% lower YOY.

You might also be interested in


Chile's third-largest fruit export destination is no longer Europe
AGCO Agriculture Foundation donates to Brazil floods relief
Orange production in Brazil to drop 24% in 2024
EU seized 11 shipments of South African citrus in July - Valencian group
The Top Seven
Chile and Brazil sign a series of trade and food market opening agreements
Commercial Director of Brazilian agriculture cooperative: “Grapes are the fruit of now and the future”
Chilean kiwifruit bets on Brazilian market

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands