Despite forecasts of a decrease in both Mexican and Brazilian mango shipments this 2024 season, the latest mango crop report by the National Mango Board anticipates that overall mango volume shipments from week 35 (08/31/2024) to week 40 (10/05/2024) will be about 6% higher year over year (YOY).

Currently, the Keitt variety is the main mango being shipped to the United States market, making up 91% of exports. There is also a limited supply of Ataulfo/Honey, Kent, Mallika, and Manila Rosa.

The total mango volume shipped on the week ending 08/24/2024 was approximately 2,730,024 boxes.

From Mexico, volume shipped was approximately 2,730,024 boxes for a total of 83,565,924 boxes for the season. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 2,642,961 boxes for a total of 88,848,359 boxes.

There were no shipments from Brazil this week for logistical reasons, for a total of 372,713 boxes for the season. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Brazil was 573,421 boxes for a total of 1,076,377 boxes.

Mexican mango season began the second week of January and will run until the last week of October with a projection of approximately 90.1 million boxes. Last season's main varieties were Tommy Atkins (34%), Ataulfo/Honey (27%), Kent (25%), Keitt (11%), and others (3%).

Brazilian mango season began the first week of August and will run until the last week of December, with a projection of approximately 10 million boxes. Last season’s main varieties were: Tommy Atkins (81%), Kent (7%), Keitt (6%) and Others (6%).

Mexican provinces, Jalisco, Nayarit, South Sinaloa and North Sinaloa, are currently harvesting and/or packing. Brazil is currently harvesting and/or packing.

The 2024 Mexican season is expected to be about 5% lower YOY, and the 2024 Brazilian season is expected to be about 19% lower YOY.