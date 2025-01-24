110 frozen juice TEUs from Brazil make their way to China for the Chinese New Year

The last batch of frozen orange juice from Brazil before the Chinese New Year was transported by train from southern China on Wednesday, heading to Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, for processing.

The final batch of Brazilian orange juice for the Spring Festival arrived in China on Tuesday. Since November, 110 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) have been shipped from São Paulo to Yantian port and then transported to Ganzhou for processing, adding exotic flavors to Chinese tables.

On January 22, various products were transported in and out of Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, in southern China.

In recent years, Brazilian juice has entered the Chinese market through cold chain logistics and has been well received. Exports have been steadily increasing, and greater commercial cooperation between the two countries is expected, according to the representative.

Each successful "juice deal" between the two countries relies on China's advanced transportation infrastructure. The success of the Brazilian frozen juice business reflects a mutually beneficial relationship between producers and consumers and demonstrates the deep integration of global supply chains with the Chinese consumer market, market observers said.

On January 22, containers containing frozen juice from Brazil were loaded in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China.

In addition to orange juice, New Zealand kiwis, Spanish persimmons, Chilean cherries, and an increasing variety of premium foreign fruits bring vibrant flavors to Chinese consumers for the Chinese New Year celebration.

Zespri’s kiwi exports from New Zealand to China saw a significant boost in 2024, with sales up 40% compared to the previous year. The Chinese market has reaffirmed its position as the largest in the world, accounting for 25% of global kiwi sales, according to Michael Jiang, president of Zespri Greater China, who spoke to the Global Times on January 17.

From January to November 2024, "the total value of fresh cherries imported from Chile exceeded 2.8 billion USD, representing a 26% year-on-year increase, according to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce, and Animal By-products (CFNA)," The Global Times reported.