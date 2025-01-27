Mercosur expected to benefit the Brazilian fruit industry in 2025

In a press release, the Brazilian Association of Fruit and Derivative Producers and Exporters (Abrafrutas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) have said that the Mercosur and European Union agreement marks a significant step forward for the Brazilian fruit industry in 2025.

The two organizations announced that three-quarters of the fruit exported from Brazil is destined for the European Union. Thanks to the decrease in tariffs, Brazilian products are expected to increase the revenue return for Brazilian growers.

Brazilian fruits currently face tariffs ranging from 4% to 14%, but eventually, under the Mercosur trade deal, these tariffs will be partially or entirely eliminated.

The agreement between Mercosur and the European Union is estimated to result in higher gains for the bloc. In the release, the organizations say, "It's estimated that fruit farming revenues will increase by 40% in the coming years and reach US$1.8 billion by 2029. This growth will be driven by tariff reductions and initiatives such as strengthening logistics, quality certification, and market diversification."