Forest fires in citrus-growing areas of Brazil to have minor impacts

The recent forest fires in several areas of the state of São Paulo, Brazil, have concerned members of the citrus industry.

According to data collected by Cepea, the fires affected producing regions, especially in the center-north of the state. Despite the effects of the fires, this scenario may not have a significant impact on the volume of fruit available in the market.

Cepea detailed that, according to a series of surveys carried out, the affected areas are few and the owners were able to quickly control the flames.

In addition, the rainfall that was recorded in some areas helped to manage the problem.

The damage was more significant in other crops, such as sugarcane.

Market

Cepea also provided information on the pear orange market. In this regard, prices have remained at historical levels for both fresh and industrial segments.

The limited supply of the current season and the firm demand from the industry explain this scenario. The average price was BRL 100.00 per box of 40.8 kilos, on the tree, at the end of August.