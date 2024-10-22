Research looks for drought-tolerant citrus varieties

Citrus production in Brazil, particularly oranges, faces several challenges such as citrus greening, and climatic factors play an important role in the success or failure of a plantation.

Drought periods and their consequences are the focus of several research projects between Fundecitrus, Embrapa Mandioca, Fruticultura, the Coopercitrus Credicitrus Foundation, and the Agronomic Institute (IAC). Their objective is to develop varieties that are tolerant to water resource restrictions.

Fundecitrus reported that one of the projects is being carried out in Bebedouro (São Paulo), where some rootstock varieties are being planted and are already showing signs of vigor amid drought.

Eduardo Girardi, a researcher at Embrapa Cassava and Fruticultura, explained that these varieties can be drought tolerant, so as to dispense with the use of irrigation, or more receptive in irrigated areas.

“Here we have 27 experiments, many of them citrandarin hybrids, developed by Embrapa or by the Agronomic Institute. Some of them have shown high tolerance to drought, comparable to that of the Cravo lemon, while others are very sensitive,” he said, in statements collected by Fundecitrus.

The researcher stated that this type of research is very important for Brazil's citrus belt and expansion areas.

“With this type of work, it is possible to bring new options for recommendations, and that is what we are doing.”

*Photo Fundecitrus.