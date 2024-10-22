Research looks for drought-tolerant citrus varieties

October 22 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Research looks for drought-tolerant citrus varieties

Citrus production in Brazil, particularly oranges, faces several challenges such as citrus greening, and climatic factors play an important role in the success or failure of a plantation.

Drought periods and their consequences are the focus of several research projects between Fundecitrus, Embrapa Mandioca, Fruticultura, the Coopercitrus Credicitrus Foundation, and the Agronomic Institute (IAC). Their objective is to develop varieties that are tolerant to water resource restrictions.

Fundecitrus reported that one of the projects is being carried out in Bebedouro (São Paulo), where some rootstock varieties are being planted and are already showing signs of vigor amid drought.

Eduardo Girardi, a researcher at Embrapa Cassava and Fruticultura, explained that these varieties can be drought tolerant, so as to dispense with the use of irrigation, or more receptive in irrigated areas.

“Here we have 27 experiments, many of them citrandarin hybrids, developed by Embrapa or by the Agronomic Institute. Some of them have shown high tolerance to drought, comparable to that of the Cravo lemon, while others are very sensitive,” he said, in statements collected by Fundecitrus.

The researcher stated that this type of research is very important for Brazil's citrus belt and expansion areas.

“With this type of work, it is possible to bring new options for recommendations, and that is what we are doing.”

*Photo Fundecitrus.

You might also be interested in


Brazil: Fundecitrus annual survey shows HLB spread increase
Chilean kiwifruit bets on Brazilian market
Chile's third-largest fruit export destination is no longer Europe
Peruvian mango: Export challenges and recovery hopes for 2024-25
Commercial Director of Brazilian agriculture cooperative: “Grapes are the fruit of now and the future”
EU seized 11 shipments of South African citrus in July - Valencian group
Japan opens its market to Brazilian Hass avocado
Chile and Brazil sign a series of trade and food market opening agreements

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands