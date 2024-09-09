Japan opens its market to Brazilian Hass avocado

Brazil's avocado industry continues to conquer markets. Earlier this year it gained entry to Costa Rica and now Japan welcomes the Hass variety produced in the South American giant.

The Brazilian government, as well as the local industry, received with satisfaction the announcement by the Japanese government of the official authorization to send the fruit.

“The authorization to export the product opens new opportunities for Brazilian agribusiness while diversifying the supply of fruit for the Japanese market, one of the most demanding in the world,” the Brazilian Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, and Foreign Relations stated in a joint communiqué.

The Association of Producers, Exporters of Fruit and Fruit Derivatives of Brazil (Abrafrutas), also celebrated this important news for the fruit sector.

The entity explained that Japan established a series of requirements that Brazilian exporters must comply with. Among them, is the annual visit of a Japanese inspector to certify and qualify the processing and packaging sites of the fruit to be exported, to ensure that only high-quality products are sent.

Brazil is one of the largest avocado producers in the world, with production exceeding 338 thousand tons in 2022. The fruit is grown mainly in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Espírito Santo, and Ceará, regions that have a favorable climate and soils for the development of varieties such as Hass and Breda, highly valued in the international market.

Hass avocado exports from Brazil have grown significantly in recent years, highlighted Abrafrutas, reaching a volume of 23 thousand tons exported in 2023, an increase of 9.72% over the previous year. The main destinations are Europe (especially Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom), in addition to countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, France, and Uruguay.

Abrafrutas highlighted that Japan represents a promising opportunity for Brazilian avocado, since it is one of the largest importers of fresh fruit in the world, and avocado consumption has grown rapidly in recent years due to the popularity of the fruit as a superfood, rich in nutrients and versatile in the preparation of dishes.

“This opening is the result of much joint work and dialogue between the public and private sectors. We have a great opportunity to conquer the Japanese palate with our avocado, which is recognized for its unique quality and flavor. Now it is up to us to continue complying with Japan's rigorous phytosanitary standards and keep this door open to Brazil”, said the president of Abrafrutas, Guilherme Coelho.

Japan is the largest importer of avocados in Asia.

