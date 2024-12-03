Mango volume shipped to the U.S. is expected to be 123% higher YOY

The latest Mango Crop Report by the National Mango Board shows there's going to be an increase in overall mango volume shipped to the United States in December, an increase mostly attributed to an uptick in Peruvian and Ecuadorian fruit.

The 2024 Peruvian season is expected to be about 248% higher than 2023, with a projection of approximately 20.7 million boxes. Volume shipped from Peru was approximately 843,470 boxes for a total of 1,867,105 boxes for the season, an increase of over 700,000 boxes compared to 2023, during the same week.

The Kent variety makes up a little over 93% of shipments, followed by Ataulfo (5%), Keitt (0.8%), and other varieties (0.5%)

Ecuador's mango season began the first week of September and will run until the last week of December. Currently, the country is in the process of harvesting and/or packing, and volumes shipped on the week ending 11/23/2024 were approximately 1,078,651 boxes for a total of 12,074,802 boxes for the season. This is an astounding increase compared to the 416,548 boxes during the same week last year.

Ecuador's most traded varieties are Tommy Atkins, making up a little over 43%, followed closely by Kent, which makes up 39.7% of the overall volume shipped, followed by Keitt (12%) and Ataulfo (5%). Other varieties make up only 0.1%.

Decline in volume shipped

Brazilian mango season, on the other hand, is expected to be about 32% lower YOY, although volume shipped during the period is higher compared to last year, same date, the overall total of boxes for the season is projected to be around 8,167,073, nearly a 3 million decrease from last year. The Brazilian mango season began in the first week of August and will run until the last week of December.

The total mango volume shipped during the last week of November was approximately 2,424,189 boxes, with two main mango varieties being shipped to the United States, Kent (59%) and Tommy Atkins (24%).