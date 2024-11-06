Peruvian government secures access of fresh citrus fruits to Brazil

Peru’s Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI) has secured market access for Peruvian oranges, limes, lemons, grapefruit, mandarins, and tangelos in Brazil.

“Access to new international markets for agricultural products is a clear opportunity for growth and development for Peruvian producers,” said MIDAGRI Minister Angel Manero. “MIDAGRI aims to boost demand for these products to benefit citrus-producing regions in the country.”

The signing of documents to begin exporting citrus fruits from Peru to Brazil took place in Brasília, with SENASA head Vilma Gutarra, Brazilian Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Carlos Fávaro, and Peruvian Ambassador to Brazil Rómulo Acurio present.

This entry of citrus fruits into Brazil results from a collaboration of public and private entities that began in 2023, when the Peruvian exporter association PROCITRUS, part of the Association of Agricultural Producers of Peru (AGAP), requested that SENASA manage an expansion of authorization for additional citrus species.

In 2015, Peru first secured phytosanitary access for mandarins and tangelos in Brazil.

Brazil now joins the list of 47 countries to which Peruvian citrus producers export, with key destinations including the United States, Europe, Canada, Chile, and China.

During the bilateral meeting, health authorities from Peru and Brazil agreed to continue technical meetings and enhance trade between the two countries, establishing a prioritized list of products.

For 2025, Peru aims to secure access to Brazil for fresh fruits such as strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberry plants, table potatoes, and seed potatoes.

Export Potential

In 2023, Peruvian citrus exports reached over 40 countries, with the United States as the main market, accounting for 41% of total exports.

Mandarins had the highest demand, with over 190,000 tons exported, followed by limes (Sutil and Tahiti varieties) at 31,000 tons, and oranges at 19,000 tons.

For mandarins, top destinations included the United States, the Netherlands, and China. Chile led as the main destination for Sutil limes, while the U.S. was the top market for Tahiti limes.

Orange exports reached 16 countries, with the Netherlands as the leading market, followed by England.

Tangelo and grapefruit exports went to 21 and 12 countries, respectively, with the United States as the top importer for both.

Photo courtesy of MIDAGRI