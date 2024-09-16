Leading grower of Washington apples and cherries and the only producer of the Hunnyz™ apple variety, Gee Whiz®, announces that since the Hunnyz™ variety was introduced, volume is expected to extend into late spring 2025.

“We are so pleased to be able to meet more of the demand that has culminated since we first introduced Hunnyz™ in 2022,” said Brian Traum, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We have reached a production level in terms of tree maturity and consistent fruit quality that will help us extend the Hunnyz™ season well into May 2025. We are proud of this achievement and cannot wait for those first boxes to hit store shelves!”

Hunnyz™ apples quickly gained retail appeal due to their crunch and sweet tang. The bi-color apple variety is a cross between CrimsonCrisp® and Honeycrisp, providing a perfectly balanced flavor.

“Because Gee Whiz® is the only apple producer to grow this particular variety, we are able to control the growing practices of this fruit to an exacting degree that ensures every Hunnyz™ apple tree is delivering the same sweet, crunchy eating experience with every bite”, added Traum.