By Joy Wing Mau

Over 750 major fruit and vegetable enterprises from more than 40 countries and regions attended the 17th Asia Fruit Logistica (AFL) in Hong Kong from September 4th to 6th. Among them, Joy Wing Mau, China's leading fruit company, was awarded "Importer of the Year." With a novel and unique aerospace-themed booth, Joy Wing Mau meticulously displayed fruits under its own brands and global partner brands. The company also held a Global Partners Appreciation Banquet with the goal of jointly building a great future for the global fruit industry.

As a leading fruit company, Joy Wing Mau makes a grand presence at the AFL

In line with the company vision of "Soar into the Sky, Unite for Greater Height," Joy Wing Mau’s booth perfectly combined aerospace-themed elements with fruits. Fruits under partner brands such as Zespri, Hortifrut, Rockit, Driscoll's, 2PH, ClemenGold, and Prize and those under the company's own brands such as Joyvio, Joytree, Tibos and TicoTico were displayed at the fair.

During the exhibition, the winners of the four major awards well known in the Asian fruit industry were announced. Joy Wing Mau was awarded Importer of the Year in recognition of its leading digital operation, international fruit trade, logistic mode, etc.

Soar into the sky, unite for great height global partners appreciation banquet successfully held

Joy Wing Mau held its 2024 Global Partners Appreciation Banquet in Hong Kong on September 6th, gathering the representatives of leading fruit companies from around the globe to exchange perspectives on the development of the fruit industry.

At the outset of the banquet, Jason Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Joy Wing Mau, expressed his sincere gratitude to the company's global partners. Thanks to the long-term support from partners, Joy Wing Mau has maintained a strong growth despite economic challenges. The company will continue to learn from the market and industry, embracing a new and sustainable path of cooperation with more global partners.

By attending the AFL and holding the global partners appreciation banquet, Joy Wing Mau injected new vitality into the global fruit industry. Moving forward, Joy Wing Mau will unite with its global strategic partners to soar into greater heights together while co-creating and enjoying a sustainable global fruit value chain.