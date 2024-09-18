Port International expands Exclusive Partner Program in Peru

Port International, a leading supplier of premium fruits and vegetables headquartered in Hamburg, has expanded its Exclusive Partner Program in Peru. The selected Peruvian producers specialize in growing organic and Fairtrade bananas of the highest quality for the European market.

The expansion of the Exclusive Partners Program in Peru marks another step in the long-standing partnership between Port International and Peruvian producers. This partnership offers growers planning security and allows Port International to offer a unique product that is available exclusively through the company.

Port International's long-term support has contributed significantly to the development of agricultural conditions in the region. “It is only through long-term partnerships that sustainable change and success can be achieved. Our Exclusive Partner Program is an excellent example of a successful collaboration that benefits all parties involved,” emphasizes Karlsson Port, CEO of Port International Bananas.

For more than two decades, Port International has been importing bananas from Peru, valuing the country's high quality standards. Bananas from the South American country are known for their particularly careful production, resulting in minimal imperfections.

The proximity of the growing areas to the port of Paita, with the fruit arriving at the port in a maximum of one and a half hours, further contributes to the excellent quality of the products.

What makes Peruvian banana production special is the large number of small farmers who grow bananas on a total area of more than 750 hectares. More than 700 small farmers manage an average of just 1 hectare of land each, overseeing the entire production process with great dedication and expertise.

This sustainable farming method is 100% certified organic and almost exclusively Fairtrade certified.

Optimal conditions in the Chira Valley

The Chira Valley and particularly the Sullana region offer ideal soil and climatic conditions for organic banana cultivation. The dry, temperate, and warm climate allows for organic production that harmonizes with nature.

Clean water from the Andes and the nearby Poechos reservoir guarantees a year-round water supply, which contributes to sustainable agriculture.

On-site quality assurance

To meet the high-quality standards of its customers, Port International has established its own quality team in Peru. The seven team members supervise the entire production process, evaluate the farms, and optimize the packaging process.

Their continuous on-site presence ensures that only the best quality products reach European customers. The team's efforts also facilitate the implementation of special packaging solutions in the South American country.

Peruvian producers have more than 20 years of experience in growing organic bananas, one of the most sustainable agricultural methods. In collaboration with cooperatives, Port International implemented several sustainability projects, such as recycling wash water for the irrigation of neem trees. In addition, the cooperatives independently decide how to use Fairtrade premiums to bring about positive changes at the local level.