Is Mexico the top avocado consumer globally?

By Jalisco's Avocado Producers and Exporter Association (APEAJAL)

The avocado, renowned for its rich flavor and exceptional nutritional profile, has become one of the most coveted fruits globally. Mexico, the world's largest producer, accounts for approximately 35% of global avocado output, with the United States as its primary export destination.

During 2024, avocado shipments from Jalisco reached multiple destinations. About 48% of exports were to the United States, 22% to Canada, 20% to Japan, 8% to Europe, and the remaining 2% to other destinations, including the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

Although a substantial portion of Mexico's avocado production is destined for export markets, the country remains a significant consumer of this fruit, which was a staple food for Mesoamerican civilizations. Avocado cultivation has long been a part of Mexican culture, and it continues to be a beloved symbol of the country's gastronomic heritage.

However, a study by researchers Morales and Alba from Mexico’s Autonomous University (UNAM) suggests that while global trade in avocados has been highly favorable for the Mexican industry, the rate of demand outpaces the volume of production. As a result, the domestic market, which is an ardent consumer of avocados, may need to take measures to meet its growing demand.

In 2023, the USDA reported that the value of Mexican avocado exports to the United States reached $2.7 billion, and per capita consumption of avocados by Americans has steadily increased, reaching up to 8.8 pounds. Mexico, the country of origin for this fruit, continues to lead in per capita avocado consumption at 24 lbs. in 2023.

In 2022, a BBVA analysis found that apparent national consumption of avocados reached 1.5 million tons, suggesting the domestic market consumes more than half of Mexico's avocado production - potentially as much as 69%. Despite this high domestic demand, Mexico’s Agri-food and Fishery Information Service (SIAP) data shows the country imported 9,561 tons of avocados valued at $11.7 million. While Mexico boasts over 400 avocado varieties, Hass remains the most consumed, followed by Fuerte and Criollo.

The largest volumes come from the states of Michoacán and Jalisco, though Nayarit, the State of Mexico, and Morelos also supply the domestic market to a lesser degree. Meanwhile, the top exporting states are Michoacán, Jalisco, Mexico City, Nayarit, and the State of Mexico, indicating significant flows from production hubs to distant markets.

Given the importance of the domestic market, it is crucial that Mexico demands higher quality and safety standards to strengthen its national avocado industry and provide consumers the best possible fruit.

