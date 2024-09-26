Chile's table grape Systems Approach pilot in Mexico

Chilean grapes are making new strides thanks to an agreement between Chile and Mexico to eliminate methyl bromide fumigation for table grape exports, replacing it with other mitigation measures.

This was reported in August by Chile's Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) in coordination with Mexican health authorities.

The measure will ensure the fruit arrives in better condition at its destination. Following the announcement, Frutas de Chile held a webinar to inform the industry about the protocol details and provide recommendations to Chilean producers for successful entry into the Mexican market.

The presentation, led by Jaime Álvarez, a professional from the SAG's phytosanitary certification sub-department and coordinator for exports to Mexico, showed that the pilot program includes table grapes from Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaíso regions.

“We already conducted a first trial using fruit from the Coquimbo region, with shipments between January and March, which was very successful,” he explained.

However, he said that they were unable to assess all properties located within areas regulated by Lobesia Botrana, “which is why it was agreed to expand this pilot to the regions of Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaíso, to review the sanitary measures we establish for all orchards in regulated areas.”

He added that the pilot program will run from November through May. "The idea is to cover almost the entire export season," he said.

Orchards

Álvarez noted that producers wishing to export table grapes to Mexico from the aforementioned regions must present the production site registration, which can be obtained through the export producer registration system.

He explained that the production site should be well-defined, and registering the property generates a code that must align with the orchard information.

Phytosanitary Management

The SAG phytosanitary professional addressed the mandatory phytosanitary management requirements in table grape orchards used to control quarantine pests.

He said that the producer's certification must include information about the technician responsible for validation and the products used. The declaration must also be signed by the person responsible for the inspection.

He emphasized that phytosanitary management is a fundamental part of the pilot, ensuring that no live pests are detected in the future. The pilot program includes fruit analysis in a SAG-authorized laboratory, where 100 bunches will be collected during sampling, which will then be transferred to the authorized laboratory.

“Sampling must be conducted 1 to 15 days before harvest using a dry inspection technique followed by a wash.”

Then, 300 bunches from 150 randomly distributed plants will be sampled, “this activity must be done 1 to 15 days before harvest. If any stage of pest development is detected, whether alive or dead, the orchard will be excluded from exporting to Mexico.”

Packing

All packing facilities must be registered for traceability purposes. "All packing facilities must be registered in the agricultural registration system and must have their code, which will be labeled on export containers,” said Álvarez.

He highlighted the importance of having trays or harvesting boxes identified with a label that shows the specific code of the packing facility, “the idea is to maintain traceability from the orchard to the packing facilities.”

He added that there are no special requirements for orchard infrastructure, “we need proper cleaning and selection of bunches before packing.”

For shipments to Mexico, it will be required that the labeling includes at least the correct species and variety, as well as the packing date and the associated codes for both the packing and inspection site.

He recommended that all information be placed on a single label, and all packing bags or containers must be new.

“If packing with bags, they must be perforated bags, especially in case of detecting a pest, either in Chile or Mexico, requiring phytosanitary treatment.”

Inspection

Álvarez noted that inspections will be conducted at establishments registered with the SAG, carried out jointly by the SAG and OBO.

During the procedure, the labeling of containers will be verified, “because this will allow us to distinguish those production sites that are not suitable for exporting to Mexico.”

He mentioned that there will be a document review of the information, and the checking of physical labels, “therefore, lots must maintain distance between pallets to allow for correct labeling verification.”

In cases discrepancies exist between the registered information and the label, homologation may be used, which must be presented in advance of the phytosanitary inspection to avoid rejection or objections.

He stated, “for orchards located within regulated areas, we will obtain a 2% sample of the total containers, and for every three sampled boxes, one bunch will be examined under a stereomicroscope.” If no quarantine pests are detected, the lot will be approved for export, remaining available to the counterpart and the establishment.

An inspection certificate and stamp must be attached to each pallet, "this information is crucial because it is verified at entry points in Mexico."

Lacking a phytosanitary certificate could lead to issues at entry points, since inspectors in Mexico are very meticulous about verifying this information. In the event of a rejected lot, he noted that it could be fumigated with methyl bromide and exported, but the orchard would be excluded from exporting to Mexico for the remainder of the season.

As a recommendation, Álvarez mentioned the use of labels with strong adherence, since the cold and movement may lead to labels detaching, since Mexico's General Directorate of Phytosanitary Inspection will conduct 100% verification of grape contents arriving in the country and will check all labels.

If no quarantine pests are detected, the shipment will be cleared for import. “If live specimens are found, the shipment will be rejected, and there will be an evaluation of the continuity of the work plan.”

Another aspect for the industry to consider is that Mexico does not have authorized chambers for methyl bromide treatment, “therefore, this will be a situation we will need to evaluate if it arises,” he added.

Details

Álvarez said they are drafting a document outlining all responsibilities related to the pilot program, which is currently being finalized between SAG and Senasica. “We hope to have it ready by October for distribution,” he stated.

Finally, he recommended that producers start implementing phytosanitary management focused on quarantine pest-related pesticides “to ensure we advance with the Systems approach having all the necessary measures for the phytosanitary safety of orchards exporting table grapes.”