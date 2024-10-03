Andrés Armstrong, Executive Director of the Chilean Blueberry Committee, received the "Alex Wetherbee Award" at The Blueberry Summit in Denver, United States. The prize recognized his outstanding contribution to the blueberry industry in marketing and promotion and was presented by the North American Blueberry Council (NABC).

The award ceremony was held at a dinner organized by the US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and the NABC at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

In his speech, Armstrong expressed that this is a great honor and thanked the Chilean blueberry producers and exporters who voluntarily serve on the Blueberry Committee for their unwavering commitment to the industry's development.

The industry official emphasized that, since its creation in 2008, the Blueberry Committee has made a concerted effort to increase the consumption of blueberry worldwide through various marketing and promotional campaigns, generating more opportunities for producers in Chile and other countries. Chile's contribution of supply during off-seasons complements consumption in countries like the United States, which been crucial in increasing consumption.

He also spoke about the committee's beginnings, where the leadership of Víctor Moller from Hortifrut and a group of leading Chilean companies used collaboration to develop a better industry for all.

At that time, he recalled, "we created a business plan with the commitment of the main companies in that moment, and invited all stakeholders to join us. We received immediate support from the vast majority of the industry. Everyone knew that a significant increase in production was expected in the coming years and that consumption and markets needed to grow."

"Very soon we were traveling around the world to open doors for our blueberries," he said. "We were exhibiting at trade shows, conducting promotions, developing quality standards, and collaborating to generate the phytosanitary protocols necessary to access new and promising markets. Europe and Asia were our target markets, while in the United States, our main market, a mutually beneficial collaboration with the USHBC had begun to help increase blueberry consumption," he noted.

The executive director of the committee expressed gratitude for the support and friendship of figures such as John Shelford, Kirk McCreary, Bob Carini, Brian Bocock, Rod Cook, and Karen Brux. He also particularly highlighted Tom Tjerandsen, who passed away two years ago and was Brux's predecessor at the North America Chilean Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA).