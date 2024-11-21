The Global Avocado Summit 2024, organized jointly by the Chilean Avocado Committee and Yentzen Group, attracted a full crowd. The event brought together national and international industry members who enjoyed various presentations focused on analysis, statistics, consumer trends, marketing, commercialization, and sustainability, among other topics.

The Global Avocado Summit is the revamped version of the traditional 'Avocado Day' previously held in Chile, which returned after a seven-year hiatus.

The avocado industry has undergone significant changes worldwide, particularly in Chile. New supplier countries have emerged, markets are growing, local consumption is increasing, and several challenges have arisen, like the promotion of sustainability.

Carmen Gloria Lüttges, the president of the Chilean Avocado Committee and the first woman to hold this position, welcomed all attendees to "the new and much-anticipated version of the Global Avocado Summit."

"This event returns with great strength to discuss new trends, technologies, innovation, opportunities to increase consumption, and markets, always with a focus on sustainability, which is becoming increasingly important for this superfruit, which is desired not only by Chilean consumers but by people all over the world," she said.

She also highlighted that in Chile, avocados are grown with "exceptional quality and flavor."

She pointed out that in the avocado industry, it is important to discuss and share best practices, as well as have a shared vision about the future of the fruit and the factors that will continue to strengthen it as a superfruit.

Chilean Avocado Market Projections

Lüttges said that according to the latest projections, a strong season is expected, driven by good fruit and favorable weather conditions.

A total of 200,000 tons of fruit production are anticipated a 33% increase compared to the previous season. Of this total, 55% will stay in Chile—the second largest avocado consumer in the world—and the remaining 45% will be exported, with the majority going to the European market, followed by Latin America, Asia, and the United States.

Avocado Market Challenges

Lüttges highlighted the significant progress made by the industry and also noted that there are still several challenges to address, not only in relation to avocados but in the overall fruit market.

"We know that, despite the favorable rainfall this year in the central region of the country, drought remains a structural problem due to climate change, and it must be addressed in a public-private manner," she explained. "It is a reality that we need more infrastructure to store water."

"In this difficult scenario," she said, "we must continue supporting our communities by sharing access to water resources and optimizing every drop of water available."

Another challenge the industry is facing is attracting foreign labor to Chilean fields in a legal, safe, and organized manner, "contributing to quality jobs," the new president of the Avocado Committee emphasized that it's important to streamline the issuance of Mercosur visas.

She emphasized the importance of strengthening phytosanitary standards so that the country retains special credentials regarding the quality and health of its fruit. The public-private collaboration in this area is also crucial.

New Markets and Sustainability

Lüttges added that there is still potential for avocados to be enjoyed by consumers worldwide: "We are watching with great interest what may happen in the long term in destinations like India, but we still need to resolve the logistical challenges that will allow us to deliver high-quality products."

As for sustainability, she stated that the issue represents a significant opportunity that needs continuous work: "The growth we have experienced in the industry has been centered around sustainability, a fundamental pillar of our work alongside our partners."

"We are convinced that sustainability is not a trend, but rather a movement that must be upheld over time, because there is still much work to be done, and we must do it together."

The Avocado Committee has adopted 14 essential sustainability commitments under three guidelines: social, economic, and environmental.