Camposol will focus its presence at Fruit Attraction on blueberries and grapes

From October 8 to 10, Camposol will once again be present with its own stand at Fruit Attraction in Madrid. At this year's edition of the fair, the company will spotlight two of its key products: blueberries and grapes.

With a 16% market share in the 2023/24 season, CAMPOSOL has consolidated its position as top exporter of Peruvian fresh blueberries. Fruit Attraction provides an excellent opportunity to inform current and prospective clients on the progress of the company’s proprietary blueberry variety development program, with new varieties coming into production in 2025. \

The upcoming grape season will also be the focus of the discussions at the fair, with updated information about availabilities, varieties and packaging options.

This year, CAMPOSOL will participate in Fruit Attraction for the 5th time, showcasing its own booth and seizing the opportunity to strengthen ties with both customers and service providers. The company’s senior executives and international sales team are eager to welcome visitors to their stand in hall 6, booth C12. Interim CEO Ricardo Naranjo stated: "At this prime event of the global fruit sector, we are excited to present an in-depth overview of CAMPOSOL’s value proposition, which combines top-quality products with the advanced logistics services of our distribution platforms across three continents.”