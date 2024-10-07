Chile kicks off the 2024-25 cherry season celebrating the flowering stage

By Sebastian Ramírez

On Thursday, October 3, the Chilean cherry blossom season was celebrated in Chimbarongo, located in the O'Higgins Region.

Organized by Frutas de Chile, the event gathered industry representatives and authorities, including the Chinese ambassador to Chile, Niu Qingbao, who received promising news about one of the country's highest-performing industries.

Claudia Soler, executive director of the Chilean Cherry Committee, announced an initial estimate of 131 million boxes for export this season, equivalent to 657,935 tons—representing a 59% increase over the previous season.

Soler expressed her satisfaction with this historic figure, which promises to keep Chile as the leading cherry exporter to the Chinese market.

“We have all worked hard to prepare for this season, addressing issues such as fruit fly control, cold treatments, and promoting our product in international markets,” said Soler.

She added that this year they will invest more than US$9 million in advertising in the different markets, something very important due to the volume that will have to move this season.

“We are working hand in hand with SAG to have inspections online at the time we need them, as well as inspectors for cold treatments,” Soler said.

Soler also noted that they have been in contact with shipping companies to ensure they are prepared to handle the increased volume this season.

Ignacia Fernández, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, assured that the government maintains constant dialogue with both industry associations and the private sector to jointly address the challenges of exporting.

“For us, discussing cherries means discussing China, as we have found strong partnerships and a permanent welcome there. We are confident that this is because we are a reliable country that delivers quality products to their market,” said Fernández.

Chinese Ambassador to Chile, Niu Qingbao, emphasized the growth of Chile’s industry, noting that increased production and exports “bring not only great benefits to producers but also great happiness to Chinese consumers.”

“On behalf of the Chinese authorities, we fully support Chilean cherry exports and are committed to working together to further develop the market. We are confident that Chile will maintain its high-quality standards,” Qingbao said.

The ambassador urged Chilean exporters to capitalize on the growing Chinese market, which offers significant opportunities.

Fruit fly

José Guajardo, national director of Chile’s Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG), addressed recent fruit fly detections in the Chimbarongo area.

“We detected these insects early and are implementing all necessary management and treatments to contain the pest and maintain our fruit fly-free status,” he said.

Currently, fruit fly detections have occurred in the Metropolitan, O'Higgins, Arica Parinacota, and Tarapacá regions.

“We have been closing several episodes and we will be able to send cherries in quarantined areas with cold treatment,” the director added.