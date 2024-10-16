First Chilean cherries of the season sold out in China

The first Chilean cherries arrived in China on October 13 and were swiftly sold out the following day, marking the start of the season. According to QC FRUIT General Manager Agustín Cornejo, the fruit reached Shanghai at 1 p.m. on October 13 and was completely sold within 30 minutes.

Cornejo explained that the cherries were harvested between October 9-11 and transported by air, taking two days to reach the Shanghai airport. The fruit underwent customs inspection before being transported to the Huizhan Market for sale.

The initial shipment consisted of 80 boxes of the Cherry Crunch variety, which belongs to the Bloom Fresh group. The cherries were exported by RioKing and imported by Riverking, originating from the Ovalle region, in northern Chile.

The total volume of this first shipment was 254 lbs., with 34 boxes of 5.5 lbs. and 46 boxes of 11 lbs. Cornejo noted that the 5.5 lbs. boxes of light-colored, J-caliber cherries sold for 650 yuan (around $91.80), while the darker J-caliber fruit fetched 700 yuan (about $98.90). The 1 lbs. boxes of XL-caliber light-colored cherries sold for 900 yuan ($127.10), and the darker XL-caliber fruit for 1,000 yuan ($141.20).

Cornejo expressed that the initial feedback on the fruit was very positive, though he cautioned that more time is needed to gauge how this relatively new variety performs as exports increase. He considers it a privilege to be the first exporter to bring Chilean cherries to the Chinese market, as the early-season fruit is highly anticipated.

Looking ahead, Cornejo identified the key challenges as ensuring large fruit sizes to meet demand and efficiently processing the expected surge in volume during the peak weeks (weeks 42-49).

