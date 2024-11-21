Challenging weather wreaks havoc on Western Australia's cherry harvest

Cherry growers in the Southern Forests region of Western Australia are facing "a devastating blow to their season" due to hot, dry, and windy summer weather, compounded by an unusually warm winter with minimal frosts, which has led to drastically reduced yields.

The Southern Forests Food Council reported that tough seasonal conditions have wreaked havoc on cherry crops.

Additionally, the council warned consumers that cherries are unlikely to be widely available during the Christmas holidays, "with some orchards in Manjimup experiencing crop losses exceeding 90%."

"The financial toll has been severe, with significant losses and a reduction in seasonal jobs for the region’s cherry farmers," the council said.

This year’s weather conditions have disrupted the fruit’s development process. Unseasonably warm and dry summer temperatures, along with a lack of the required winter chill during flowering, have severely impacted the fruit set.

“Cherries are a high-risk, high-reward crop,” said Arthur Wilson, Chair of the Southern Forests Food Council. “While farmers are accustomed to some variability, this season’s challenges have been unprecedented.”

Environmental conditions can significantly impact sensitive cherry crops. Summer rains can cause fruit splitting, hailstorms can damage blossoms, and warm winters, like this year’s, can prevent adequate fruit development.

The effects of these unprecedentedly warm seasons are being felt across the Southern Forests’ diverse agricultural landscape:

Truffle yields are lower, with quality concerns emerging.

Avocados are ripening earlier than usual, with coloring seen months ahead of the typical March/April timeline.

Apple and pear yields are anticipated to be below average, though the full extent of the impact is still unfolding.

Despite these challenges, cherry growers are continuing to invest in the future. New cherry plantations are being established in Manjimup and other regions, aiming to stabilize local supply and reduce reliance on cherries imported from interstate.

“Farmers are resilient and innovative,” said Wilson. “They’re constantly adapting and investing in innovative solutions to better prepare for a changing climate.”

“It’s an incredibly challenging time for our producers, but we are committed to working alongside them, promoting sustainability and championing their efforts in the face of adversity,” Wilson added. “We encourage shoppers to help support local farmers wherever possible when making food choices too.”

Photo courtesy of the Southern Forests Food Council