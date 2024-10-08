The organic apple market in Italy currently accounts for 5-10% of total apple production, a relatively stable share over time, but with an expanding production area, according to the Italian organization IT'S BIO. In 2023, the total area dedicated to organic apple production in Italy reached approximately 22,200 acres, a 5% increase from 2022, the organization reported.

The European project IT'S BIO seeks to promote organic production in Italy, Belgium, and France. It is supported by AOP Gruppo VI.VA, an association that unites 12 producer organizations managing approximately 56,800 acres dedicated to organic production.

Organic apple production volumes in Italy have also experienced positive growth, the group added, exceeding 200,000 tons in 2023. Production is primarily concentrated in the key regions of Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, and Emilia-Romagna, where organic farming practices are widespread.

Growing international demand is crucial for the expansion of the organic apple market. In 2023, exports of Italian organic apples increased by 10%, with particularly strong performances in Germany and France.

The Benelux market, which the IT'S BIO project is targeting, is also experiencing robust growth in organic apple demand, projected to continue at over 10% CAGR through 2027. Although demand growth in Greece has been slower, primarily focused on urban centers, the overall outlook remains positive.

An analysis of the Italian organic apple consumer profile highlights a strong emphasis on health, environmental sustainability, and food quality. Organic apples are chosen to avoid synthetic chemicals and maintain a natural, nutritious diet.

Organic apple consumers often prioritize sustainable products and are concerned about the impact of agriculture on biodiversity and climate. The primary consumers are medium- to high-income families, particularly those with young children, who are willing to pay a premium for certified organic quality.

The organic apple sector faces challenges in adopting increasingly environmentally friendly and sustainable production methods, as well as introducing innovative apple varieties that blend tradition and innovation.

The popular Gala apple continues to experience rising volumes, while the Candine variety is establishing itself as an innovative option that balances flavor, shelf life, and sustainability.

The IT'S BIO project aims to promote the excellence of Italian organic apples, including the Candine variety, which exemplifies how innovation and sustainability can be harmonized to meet the needs of the eco-conscious consumer market.