Prevar announces new disease-resistant apple variety

New Zealand joint venture company Prevar just announced the launch of GoodnessMe, a new apple that features double gene scab resistance, tolerance to mildew, European canker, and a natural skin bloom that offers protection against sunburn.

Snow Hardy, Prevar's Commercial Manager, spoke with FreshFruitPortal.com about the latest launch and features of GoodnessMe.

Prevar, owned by the New Zealand Apples & Pears Incorporated, Plant & Food Research New Zealand, and Apples and Pears Australia Limited, worked on the development of the new apple for over 20 years. Hardy says this came from its exclusive arrangement with Plant Food Research "to commercialize all varieties that result from the breeding program, which has been running for many years."

"It's a long process which takes a lot of time, effort, and patience," he added.

He said that what sets apart GoodnessMe is that is "easier on the environment," because of its resistance to diseases it requires less spraying and chemical intervention.

"We believe GoodnessMe will grow in most established apple-growing regions of the world," Hardy explains. "It's grown particularly well in New Zealand, and we have trials happening in Europe and other places like the United States have been promising at the moment."

The trademark was officially launched at the Interpoma Apple Congress in Bolzano, Italy, but Hardy says the apple itself has been licensed for two or three years before that without a trademark.

He describes it as a "very attractive, bright red color apple with a sweet and acid balanced flavor and nice crisp texture," which he believes consumers will enjoy.

He adds that the goal is to make sure the apple is available in a wide-variety of countries, since the apple is suited to grow and thrive in all weather conditions.

GoodnessMe joined Prevar’s portfolio of premium apples and pears licensed worldwide, including RockitTM, Joli®, DazzleTM, SassyTM, and PIQA® Pears. European consumers can look forward to enjoying GoodnessMe® apples from 2026.