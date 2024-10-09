United States Agricultural Research Service and NASA partner to produce apples in space

In a press release, the USDA's Agricultural Research Service announces that researchers at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station in Kearneysville, WV, are currently engineering Gala apple trees to continually grow in space.

These same researchers previously developed dwarf, continually flowering plum trees that can be grown like tomatoes.

These dwarf flowering apples are even parthenocarpic, meaning they don’t need to be pollinated to set fruit and are seedless — making them potentially perfect for busy astronauts with little time to farm.

These space apples are being tested in the EPCOT Biotechnology Lab at Walt Disney World Resort, where USDA scientists are showcasing their work with NASA in custom-made plant growth chambers that mimic growing conditions on the International Space Station.

Feeding astronauts on long space missions requires more than just leafy greens and tomatoes. Healthy diets call for rich sources of vitamins and antioxidants that primarily come from fruits such as oranges, peaches, cherries, or pears, but many of our healthiest fruits that grow on trees are not compatible with spaceflight.