SanLucar receives award for corporate social responsibility in Spain

SanLucar has received a new award for its outstanding social commitment as one of the leading players in the agri-food sector in Spain. During a ceremonial event at the Valencia Congress Palace, SanLucar’s founder and owner, Stephan Rötzer, accepted the award from the president of the Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very pleased with this new award, which shows that we are doing things right. Taste in harmony with people and nature is the corporate philosophy that guides our activities along the entire value chain. It is important to us to do things in a way that we can be proud of. From sowing in the field to the supermarket shelf, so that the consumer can enjoy our fruits and vegetables with a clear conscience,” explains Stephan Rötzer, owner and founder of SanLucar.

The premium brand is committed to taking action to reduce the impact of climate change on agriculture. Examples include the research and development of varieties that are more resistant to adverse climatic conditions, or the application of the latest innovations to reduce water consumption in crops. SanLucar is currently a member of the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), a global organization dedicated to preserving water as a vital natural resource. The Global G.A.P. SPRING program and the international AWS standard certify SanLucar's commitment to efficient water management. Another important goal of the fruit and vegetable company is to innovate sustainable packaging that preserves the freshness and quality of the fruit while being environmentally friendly.

In the area of social responsibility, the company focuses on the well-being of its more than 4,000 employees worldwide, as well as on human rights and working conditions throughout its value chain. In addition, the company supports the local communities around its offices and production sites in 10 countries on 4 continents through various projects under its DREAMS corporate responsibility program.

In Valencia, where the company's headquarters are located, SanLucar runs two solidarity kitchens "El Puchero", in collaboration with the "Fundación Coordinadora Solidaria del Puerto de Valencia". These kitchens prepare more than 500 meals a day for people at risk of social exclusion and support their professional reintegration.

Vocational training for young people in the agricultural sector in Tunisia, and tutoring programs for children in countries such as Spain and Ecuador are other initiatives undertaken by the multinational company. This underlines SanLucar's conviction that education is the key to an independent life and progress.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the people involved in our social and sustainable initiatives. This award belongs to all of them," says Rötzer.