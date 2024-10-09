Florida ports have canceled all vessel traffic as the outer bands of Hurricane Milton start to make landfall in the state, with the strongest winds expected to start late Wednesday.

Mass evacuations are in place and millions of Floridians have fled their homes, some being warned if they don't leave, they will die.

Ports of Tampa, Manatee, St. Petersburg, and Ft. Myers, had to cease operations effective October 8, 2024, as the US Coast Guard declared Port Condition ZULU, which is set when weather advisories indicate that sustained gale force winds (39–54 mph/34–47 knots) from a tropical or hurricane force storm are predicted to make landfall at the port within 12 hours.

At this time, all vessel movements and waterfront operations have been suspended, and oceangoing commercial vessels over 500 gross tons must receive approval from the Captain of the Port (COTP) for any further activity.

In addition, the Port of Palm Beach has closed to vessel traffic and landside operations.

PortMiami and Port Everglades have been placed under Port Condition YANKEE, requiring all oceangoing vessels over 500 gross tons to prepare to depart the port and anchorages unless prior arrangements have been made to safely moor.

Vessels bound for South Carolina, Georgia, or Florida that cannot safely offload and depart within eight hours of gale-force winds have been advised to seek alternative ports.

The National Hurricane Center has said that Milton "has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida."

Air transport has also been affected as Tampa International Airport, Punta Gorda Airport, Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport, and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport suspended operations Tuesday, while Orlando International Airport suspended operations beginning Wednesday.

CNN published the following timing and impacts of the hurricane per city:

Tampa

Storm duration: Wednesday 4 p.m. - Thursday 3 p.m.

Wednesday 4 p.m. - Thursday 3 p.m. Peak wind : 80-100 mph with gusts to 115 mph, Thursday 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

: 80-100 mph with gusts to 115 mph, Thursday 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Rainfall: 10-15 inches

10-15 inches Peak Rainfall: Wednesday 2 p.m. - Thursday 8 a.m.

Wednesday 2 p.m. - Thursday 8 a.m. Storm Surge: 8-12 feet above ground in flood prone areas, peaking Wednesday 10 p.m. - Thursday 6 a.m.

Sarasota

Storm duration: Wednesday 3 p.m. - Thursday 3 p.m.

Wednesday 3 p.m. - Thursday 3 p.m. Peak wind: 90 to 110 mph with gusts to 140 mph, Wednesday 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

90 to 110 mph with gusts to 140 mph, Wednesday 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Rainfall: 6-8 inches

6-8 inches Peak Rainfall: Wednesday 2 p.m. - Thursday 8 a.m.

Wednesday 2 p.m. - Thursday 8 a.m. Storm Surge: 10-15 feet above ground in flood prone areas, peaking Wednesday 10 p.m. - Thursday 6 a.m.

Orlando

Storm duration: Wednesday 9 p.m. - Thursday 6 p.m.

Wednesday 9 p.m. - Thursday 6 p.m. Peak wind : 70-90 mph with gusts to 100 mph Thursday 8 a.m. - Thursday 1 p.m.

: 70-90 mph with gusts to 100 mph Thursday 8 a.m. - Thursday 1 p.m. Rainfall: 10-15 inches

10-15 inches Peak Rainfall: Wednesday 7 a.m. - Thursday 11 a.m.

Fort Myers