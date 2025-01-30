Chiquita licenses its name for new line of sports nutrition products

Chiquita Brands has announced it licensed its name and flavors to AN Supps | Applied Nutrition PLC for a new line of sports nutrition products.

Produced and distributed by AN Supps, this product brings Chiquita’s banana and pineapple flavors to consumers seeking functional products for their active lifestyles.

The new AN PERFORMANCE line features hydration, pre-workout, non-stimulant, and whey protein powders co-branded with Chiquita. Combining nutritional benefits with Chiquita’s flavors, the products are now exclusively available at The Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide and online at vitaminshoppe.com.

“Chiquita is a household name synonymous with quality and nutrition, making their iconic flavors a natural fit for this product line,” said Aaron Heidebreicht, CEO of AN Supps, a division of Applied Nutrition PLC. “Through our licensed collaboration, we’ve been able to combine Chiquita’s legacy in fresh produce with our expertise in sports nutrition to create a line of products that not only taste incredible but also meet the high standards both brands are known for.”

The AN PERFORMANCE line includes:

Banana-Chocolate Whey Protein

Banana-Peanut Butter Whey Protein

Pineapple-Strawberry Non-Stimulant Workout Powder

Pineapple-Strawberry Pre-Workout Powder

Pineapple-Strawberry Hydration Powder

“At Chiquita, we have always been committed to providing consumers with high-quality products that support a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Juliana Furlan, director of marketing for Chiquita North America. “By licensing our iconic banana and pineapple flavors for this new sports nutrition line with Applied Nutrition, we’re offering consumers a delicious and functional way to incorporate Chiquita into their wellness routines.”

AN Supps | Applied Nutrition PLC has developed each product to meet rigorous quality standards, including Informed Sport™ certification, ensuring safety and effectiveness for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The companies said the Chiquita name is licensed to these products so that consumers can feel confident in every product's taste, authenticity, and nutritional integrity.

Photo: Chiquita | AN Supps