Peru has broken a new record in avocado exports and has achieved a remarkable milestone within just eight months of 2024. A total of 539,313 tons of avocados, valued at $1.129 billion, have been shipped. This volume has outpaced the entire export volume of 2023, which recorded 595,625 tons for $958.9 million. The 2024 figures also mark the highest exportable value for Peruvian avocados in history, surpassing the $1.061 billion earned in 2021.

This data, processed by ADEX Data Trade and analyzed by the Service for Comprehensive Rural Development (Sedir), underscores a sustained growth trajectory for Peru’s avocado sector over the last five years. Juan Cerna Espinoza, Sedir’s Executive Director, emphasized the critical role avocados play in Peru’s economy, especially for small producers: “It is a key product for our country’s economy, benefiting small producers and their families.”

Leading the exports are the regions of Lima, La Libertad, Ica, Lambayeque, and Ancash, with Lima alone accounting for 30% of the export volume. The widely popular Hass avocado comprises 93% of exports, with other varieties like Fuerte, Zutano, Nabal, and Maluma making up the remaining 7%. Peru’s primary buyers include the Netherlands, Spain, Chile, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, and South Korea, securing Peru’s position as the world’s second-largest avocado exporter, following Mexico.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics