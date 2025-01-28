In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at Chilean blueberry exports for 2024-25. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Chile's blueberry export industry continues to thrive, with the 2024-2025 season showing strong performance, bolstered by robust demand and strategic planning. As of week 2 in 2025, the Chilean Fruit Blueberry Committee reported total exports of 55,946 tons of blueberries. This includes a shipment volume of 11,767 tons in the initial weeks of this year alone.

The cumulative export volume for the current cycle represents a 7% increase compared to the 2023-2024 season but reflects an 18% decline from the 2022-2023 season. Chile's organic blueberry segment continues to grow, capturing 12% of the total export share for the season. By week 2, 6,759 tons of organic blueberries had been exported, with 1,855 tons shipped during this peak period. This growth underscores the increasing global demand for blueberries, a trend Chilean producers are capitalizing on.

Chile's blueberries continue to be a global favorite, with Continental Europe leading as the primary market, absorbing 41% of the total exports. The United States follows closely with a 35% share, underscoring its importance as a key partner for Chile's agricultural exports. Meanwhile, South Korea and the United Kingdom claim the third and fourth positions, with market shares of 8% and 7%, respectively.

The strong performance of the 2024-2025 season highlights the Chilean blueberry industry's resilience and adaptability. Factors such as consistent quality, targeted market strategies, and a growing focus on organic production have positioned Chile as a global leader in blueberry exports.

Looking ahead, the continued expansion of the organic segment and diversification of export destinations will likely further enhance the industry's competitiveness. As demand for fresh blueberries rises across global markets, Chile's strategic focus on innovation and sustainability is set to drive long-term growth.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.