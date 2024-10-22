Specialized intelligence firm Avobook’s report for week 42 showed a continued dominance of Mexican supplies in the U.S. avocado market, leaving little room for other exporters. In response, South American supplier countries are shifting their focus to the European market.

The report reveals that in Europe, Chile leads the distribution, but the "pie" is more evenly distributed compared to North America.

In Spain, there is a significant price difference between avocados from Peru and Chile, with Chilean avocados fetching higher prices for the same sizes.

Regarding other origins, the report notes that Israeli avocados are beginning to show a presence in the European market, and Colombian fruit is seeing week-over-week growth.

Turning back to the U.S. market, the report details better prices for large avocado sizes compared to the previous week, but lower prices for smaller sizes.

In China, the volume of Chilean avocados received is lower than the previous week and the same week in 2023. Additionally, unlike past seasons, avocado prices in China have been fluctuating without a clear pattern, with no identifiable price trends.

Find the full report here.

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.