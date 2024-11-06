The United States renews market access for U.S. Apples in Indonesia

In a statement by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Government of Indonesia has agreed to restore an accelerated track for the United States to export apples to Indonesia.

The news, the press release states, is an addition "to the more than $26.7 billion in market access secured for America’s farmers, ranchers, fishers, and food manufacturers."

“Tackling unjustified trade barriers and increasing market opportunities for our agricultural producers is one of the top priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration,” said United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

“USTR will continue to work closely with Indonesia to monitor the implementation of this fast-track channel and ensure that U.S. producers, growers, and exporters can continue to export U.S. products. This will help support American jobs across the country, especially in our rural communities.”

Apples grown in the United States support roughly 150,000 jobs and create almost $23 billion in economic activity. In 2023 alone, the United States exported more than $925,000,000 worth of apples to foreign markets around the globe.