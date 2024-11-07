Syngenta and Maersk extend partnership in supply chain solutions

Syngenta Crop Protection, a global leader in agricultural innovation, and Maersk, an international logistics integrator, announced the extension of their fourth-party logistics (4PL) partnership for an additional five years.

Both companies said in a release that the renewed collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to responsible logistics through continuous supply chain optimization and innovation.

A 4PL provider takes third-party logistics further by managing resources, technology, infrastructure, and other logistics providers to design, build, and deliver customized supply chain solutions. This is part of Maersk’s Logistics & Services product offering and a key element of its strategy to provide its customers with supply chain management solutions from factory to final destination.

A cornerstone of the collaboration is the constant focus on more sustainable logistics, with both companies highly committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the supply chain. Maersk aims to achieve net zero GHG emissions across its entire business by 2040, while Syngenta’s sustainability priorities are accelerating efforts to decarbonize its operations and set clear targets for sustainable operations. Under the collaboration, regular reporting on emissions and ongoing dialogue on sustainability outcomes are key determinants of business performance.

Over the past eight years, Syngenta and Maersk have successfully navigated major disruptions thanks to significantly increased resilience, including the Covid pandemic and the Red Sea crisis and identified opportunities for reducing GHG emissions from Syngenta’s supply chain.

Mike Hollands, Global Head of Production & Supply at Syngenta Crop Protection: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Maersk, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation. Syngenta and Maersk have a strong alignment in prioritizing sustainability and driving innovation. Our partnership has proven its value, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together by continuing to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions that optimize our supply chains, leveraging digital logistics and artificial intelligence."

Dimitris Armenakis, Global Head of Managed by Maersk Product: “The journey we are on together with Syngenta underpins Maersk’s position as an integrated logistics provider. We thrive by the success of our customers and contribute to this by developing solutions that optimise and simplify their supply chains. We are always looking to innovate on behalf of our customers and add further value to their business.”

The extended partnership reinforces Syngenta's and Maersk's shared commitment to sustainability and innovation as industry leaders in driving efficient, resilient, and environmentally responsible supply chain solutions.