January 28 , 2025
Maersk will continue avoiding the Gulf of Aden

Maersk has said that, even after the ceasefire agreement and the announcement from the Houthi organization to stop attacks on ships, the logistics organization will continue to avoid the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. 

Although Yemen's Houthis said they would limit their attacks on the Red Sea corridor to only Israeli-affiliated ships after a ceasefire, uncertainty and tensions remain high. 

The Houthis announcement was sent to shipping companies and other organizations last week. 

The Danish company said the safety of its crew, vessels, and cargo is an utmost priority and that it will continue to sail around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. 

"Returning to the area without fully ensuring safe passage could result in our networks needing to be adjusted again, which would prove complicated both operationally and indeed for supply chain management," the company added. 

They also announced that the Gemini Cooperation and their East West network will be phasing in via the Cape of Good Hope as planned on February 1, 2025. 

