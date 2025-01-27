Spanish avocado committed to top quality and promotion

Representatives of the Spanish avocado industry have committed to differentiating domestic production by guaranteeing the highest quality, promoting it in international markets, establishing marks of origin, and conducting consumer awareness campaigns.

These conclusions were reached during the III International Avocado Day, organized by the Association of Avocado Producers (ASOPROA) and the Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA). The event brought together more than 300 professionals, companies (including marketers, fertilization firms, irrigation providers, and nurseries), as well as public and private researchers, to expand knowledge and foster synergies in avocado cultivation—a crop that has become the main alternative in many areas of the country due to its profitability.

The president of AVA-ASAJA, Cristóbal Aguado, emphasized the need for the Spanish avocado sector to stay informed about the latest innovations in the crop to enhance professionalism. He said, “To be organized—a well-organized sector has more chances to live from success, and if a sector is not organized, success does not last long—and to be strong when it comes to reaching the market, with a quality brand that consolidates us against imports.”

The Councilor for Agriculture, Miguel Barrachina, echoed this sentiment, offering “our commitment to professionalization, the quality brand ‘Avocados CV,’ and of course with research (the IVIA is at the service of the sector).”

During a roundtable with marketers, moderated by ASOPROA president Celestino Recatalá, the agrarian leader called on operators and distributors to “promote the first brand of origin that has been launched in the country on this fruit: ‘Avocados CV,’ which has begun its sale in MasyMas supermarkets. We hope to continue to grow to strengthen our market share and the profitability of farmers in the medium and long term.”

Recatalá added that “ASOPROA has registered the brand ‘Avocados from Spain’ and is willing to cede it to the Interprofessional as long as we agree on the conditions of use.”

Juan Antonio Reyes suggested, “We should promote increasing consumption per person, as has already been done in the United States, and even consider a European Interprofessional Avocado.”

Alberto Fernández (Alcoaxarquía) highlighted the importance of timing for harvesting the Lamb Hass variety, particularly in the Valencian countryside. “Waiting for the right time to harvest the Lamb Hass variety and differentiating it could open a window in the market in the face of the avalanche of Hass from third countries,” he said.

Similarly, Víctor Luque (Trops) stressed that “the market is in charge and, therefore, we have to work so that the Spain brand guarantees maximum quality and generates confidence.”

Finally, Miguel Minguet (Albufera Foods) emphasized the importance of unity: “Europe always responds to our problems by asking us to promote, and to promote we must be united, under a regional or national quality figure. Let us take advantage of the added value of our greater proximity and sustainability.”

Other topics of relevance for Spanish avocados

A panel on climate change adaptation featured presentations by Alberto San Bautista (Universidad Politécnica de Valencia), Amparo Martínez (Instituto Valenciano de Investigaciones Agrarias), and Alejandro Alcaraz (Fertinagro Biotech). They showcased the latest research on reducing irrigation water and fertilizer use while improving drought mitigation strategies.

Another panel focused on agronomic management, specifically in Mediterranean climates. Additional sessions covered the effect of pollinators, nutritional diagnostic systems, and the role of sugar alcohols or polyols in improving crop yield. Space was also devoted to exploring the advantages of the Luna UCR variety, which expands the avocado varietal map.