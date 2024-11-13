Zespri opens Producer Vote to expand global supply of kiwifruit

Zespri has announced the official opening of voting polls for kiwifruit growers. Producers who apply are being asked to support the expansion of Zespri’s Global Supply (ZGS) business via vote.

The marketer is asking New Zealand kiwifruit growers to support the allocation of up to 420 additional hectares of SunGold Kiwifruit per year over six years across Italy, France, Japan, South Korea, and Greece. The expansion will be subject to an annual review by the Zespri Board to confirm that forecast demand remains ahead of supply and that annual reporting will be provided to growers.

The brand recently released the Five-Year Outlook report that confirmed the demand for Zespri's kiwifruit remains as strong as ever.

Zespri CEO, Jason Te Brake, emphasizes the importance of the Producer Vote to meet the yearly supply-demand gap.

"Planting more SunGold hectares in the northern hemisphere is a crucial part of our plans to deliver this and to maintain our position in the category," said Te Brake. "Having spent a lot of time on the ground with our customers in the last few months, it’s very clear they want more of our kiwifruit, but if they can’t buy from us, they’ll look elsewhere."

The measure requires 75% of producer support, eligible producers can cast their votes at www.electionz.com/zespri24 until Dec. 5.