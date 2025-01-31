GreenTech Americas 2025: Pioneering the future of horticulture

Press release

GreenTech Americas has announced the kick-off of its fifth edition, set to take place from 25-27 March at the Querétaro Centro de Congresos in Mexico. This edition is the largest yet, with an expected attendance of 3,700 visitors and 223 exhibitors. This leading event in protected horticulture will bring together horticulture professionals, investors, and experts from across the Americas to explore the latest innovations and trends in controlled environment agriculture. The program offers various activities to ensure that all attendees make the most of three inspiring and action-packed days.

Why attend



"Experience the future of horticulture production in the Americas. Be inspired by innovation and best practices. At GreenTech Americas, business transforms a solid, sustainable food and flower production system. Join top growers, CEA consultants, investors, exporters, researchers, and industry leaders.

A strategic platform



GreenTech Americas has established itself as a strategic platform for discovering business opportunities and expanding professional networks in the growing controlled environment agriculture industry in Mexico and the Americas. Over the last four editions, the GreenTech Ameritkey event in the sector offered an exhibition floor, a top-notch conference program, and presentations at the GreenTech Stage, in addition to opportunities between the industry press.

Steady industry growth

On the exhibition floor, visitors will find the latest mid- and high-tech solutions for cultivating high-quality crops, achieving energy and water efficiency, making smart and profitable technology investments, and reducing production costs. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), protected agriculture maintains a steady growth with more than 3.5 million tons of vegetables being grown on more than 27,951 hectares. Protected agriculture also plays an important social role in fostering shared prosperity. Official data highlights that vegetables, closely tied to the development of protected agriculture, are among the most exported foods, including tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, and flowers. Additionally, data from the Agricultural and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP) of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) indicates that Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Aguascalientes collectively account for 42,131 hectares of protected agriculture in Mexico.

Event highlights:

Opening ceremony and expo : On Tuesday, 25 March, the event starts with an opening ceremony followed by a networking break, setting the stage for three days of insights and exhibitions.

: On Tuesday, 25 March, the event starts with an opening ceremony followed by a networking break, setting the stage for three days of insights and exhibitions. Workshops and conferences : Attendees can look forward to a series of sessions and strategic conferences covering a wide range of topics, such as the impact of climate change on protected agriculture, inspiring female role models for future generations, and the benefits of artificial intelligence in greenhouses.

: Attendees can look forward to a series of sessions and strategic conferences covering a wide range of topics, such as the impact of climate change on protected agriculture, inspiring female role models for future generations, and the benefits of artificial intelligence in greenhouses. Power Day: On Wednesday, 26 March, the 'Power Day' will focus on the theme 'Passion for people or just profit?' with presentations and moderated discussions led by industry leaders.

On Wednesday, 26 March, the 'Power Day' will focus on the theme 'Passion for people or just profit?' with presentations and moderated discussions led by industry leaders. Networking opportunities: The event will provide opportunities to connect with thousands of horticulture professionals, discover new partners, and establish profitable business relationships.

Programme overview:

Tuesday 25 March:

11:00 - 11:30 : Opening ceremony 11:45 - 12:45 : Conference on 'Climate change impact' 15:00 - 15:45 : Session on 'Human capital challenges' 16:30 - 17:15 : Discussion on 'Election results and industry impact'



Wednesday 26 March:

08:30 - 11:00 : Power Day sessions 12:00 - 13:00 : 'AI in Greenhouses Presentation' 16:00 - 17:00: 'How to be more sustainable: Efficiency in irrigation systems and fertilizers'



Thursday 27 March:

10:00 – 11:00 : Mexico’s ornamental potential 12:15 – 13:15 : Role models, women inspiring future generations 15:00 – 16:00 : Networking with strategic experts and industry leaders



Advanced techniques

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about advances in pest and disease control, ranging from resistant seed varieties and propagation methods to the best protocols for preventing and/or managing in greenhouses. Additionally, using irrigation systems and water recirculation techniques optimizes water footprints, enabling higher yields with fewer resources. Moreover, adopting solar panels, natural ventilation systems, and thermal insulation minimizes reliance on conventional energy sources, achieving more efficient energy management.

The event is supported by the Asociación Mexicana de Horticultura Protegida A.C. (AMHPAC); the Centro Universitario CEICKOR; the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Netherlands Business Support Office in Querétaro; AVAG; Aneberries; SMEAP among other prestigious organizations and institutions, which will provide a greater exchange of knowledge, experiences and success stories among industry suppliers from Mexico and other countries.