Q: What is AgroFresh’s vision?



AgroFresh is a global leader in innovation for pre- and post-harvest solutions. We aim to improve the quality and maintain the freshness of produce while reducing food loss and waste. This mission is crucial for us, as it also helps conserve the planet’s resources.

Q: Could you tell us more about the solutions you offer for blueberries?



We have several global solutions for blueberries. One of our key products is Harvista, which is applied in the field to delay harvesting. This allows farmers to pick larger, firmer fruit. Essentially, Harvista works by delaying the metabolism of ethylene in the plant. It’s a great tool for optimizing harvest timing.

In our pipeline, we also have a product called Berrisys. It’s an SO₂ sheet that prevents fungal decay, such as Botrytis. It’s a pad that can be placed over each box of blueberries to ensure the fruit arrives at its destination without decay, which is especially helpful for exports.

Additionally, in Chile, we have a solution called ActiMist. It’s a fogging system used in storage rooms to apply fungicides and prevent disease development in blueberries. All these technologies work together to help growers maintain the highest quality of their fruit and, ultimately, minimize food loss.

Q: Sustainability is a big topic these days. How does AgroFresh contribute to sustainability efforts?



You’re right; sustainability is essential. In crops like apples, cherries, avocados, and citrus, water usage during post-harvest cleaning is quite high. I've developed a recycling water system for these other crops. It allows our customers to use the same water for longer, reducing water waste. For example, instead of changing water daily, they can extend that period to a week, depending on their processes. This is another way we contribute to more sustainable practices. For blueberries, by helping exporters to prevent decay development is reducing food loss and waste.

Q: Do you utilize data in your solutions? If so, how?



We have a digital solution called FreshCloud, which integrates different parts of operations, from harvest to quality inspection and storage. For blueberries, FreshCloud Inspection is particularly valuable. It enables quality assessments to be done digitally. When fruit is received, we can take pictures and record data on size, defects, or overall quality straight from a tablet. This eliminates manual paperwork and streamlines the process. It also generates reports that can be easily shared across teams, which improves efficiency.

Moreover, this data helps inform market decisions. For example, we can analyze the quality of the fruit and decide if it’s better suited for the domestic market or for export. It’s a powerful tool for optimizing the supply chain.

Q: What does the future hold for AgroFresh? Any exciting developments?



We are investing heavily in new technologies. For instance, we’re showcasing a new device that integrates with FreshCloud to measure fruit quality, like Brix levels and firmness, without destroying the fruit. This is a game-changer because current methods often require cutting into the fruit. This non-destructive technology is a fresh innovation and will soon be available for various crops. It’s set to revolutionize quality assessments in our industry.

Q: Any final thoughts or insights you’d like to share?



Yes, I viewed the IBO report and it highlighted challenges from the last season, particularly regarding supply predictions from Peru. Some importers were caught off guard when supply turned out lower than expected, impacting prices. FreshCloud can be instrumental here. With FreshCloud Harvest, we can monitor fields and connect this data with quality assessments at reception points. This could elevate conversations and collaboration between suppliers and buyers, making the whole supply chain more predictable and resilient.