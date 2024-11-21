Fresh Del Monte appoints Thomas Padilla as Vice President of Avocados International

Fresh del Monte, one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, announces the appointment of Thomas (Tommy) Padilla as Vice President, Avocados (International), effective November 18, 2024.

The organization announced that Padilla brings "more than 14 years of experience in the produce industry, specializing in international and export sales." The Vice President will report directly to Danny Dumas, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Product Management for North America.

"Tommy’s deep expertise in international markets and the avocado category uniquely positions him to lead this important segment for Fresh Del Monte," said Danny Dumas, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Product Management for North America. "His leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and expanding our footprint to better serve customers across key global markets."

As Vice President, Avocados (International), Padilla will oversee the company’s international avocado operations and strategy, focusing on identifying growth opportunities, strengthening partnerships, and supporting Fresh Del Monte’s broader commitment to delivering value to customers and consumers.

Strengthening leadership has been a top priority for Fresh Del Monte as the company continues to drive growth and innovation across its key categories. Padilla’s extensive expertise in the avocado category and proven ability to foster growth in global markets will support these efforts and enhance Fresh Del Monte’s position in the market.

The company’s avocado program continues to be a key growth driver, particularly in North America, supported by its established sourcing network and advanced ripening capabilities. Fresh Del Monte announced that it remains committed to growing demand and maintaining a solid competitive position in this vital segment.