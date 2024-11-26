Avocado shipments in Europe increase by 24%

in the latest Avobook Report on week 47, avocado shipments showed a significant increase in key markets including the United States

In the United States, 1,373 containers arrived in the United States, 7% more than the previous week and 20% more than in 2023. Mexico continues to dominate the U.S. market, accounting for 96%.

Europe received 776 containers, 24% more compared to week 46, with shipments led by Chile (38%) and Colombia (22%).

In China, 40 containers of avocados arrived, mainly from Chile.

Prices remained stable in most destinations, including both the U.S. and European markets, with the latter experiencing drops in small sizes, according to Avobook.

In Colombia, exports totaled 173 containers in week 46, with 83% shipped to Europe. It's projected that more than 200 containers will be shipped in December.

