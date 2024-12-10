EOSTA launches Organic Raingrown Avocados

Eosta, an international distributor of fresh organic fruits and vegetables based in the Netherlands, formed a water group to focus on the sustainable use of water in agriculture. The Organic Raingrown Avocado, born from this initiative, is "nourished solely by natural rainwater," and is grown without pesticides or artificial fertilizers.

Avocados usually need extra water irrigation to grow; figures range from around 320 liters to about 2,000 liters per kilogram of avocado, according to Eosta BV and Nature & More. The organization explains that the growth of the Organic Raingrown Avocados requires no irrigation since the entire water requirement is covered by natural rainfall.

EOSTA imports rainfall-grown avocados from countries like Kenya and Tanzania, where conditions are perfect for this growth approach. "To keep the ecological footprint as small as possible, the avocados are transported to Europe by boat," the organization reports.

The demand for avocado in Europe is increasing rapidly. Europe's avocado market is expected to grow from two billion euros in 2024 to an expected three billion in 2029, the avocado is an effort to help meet the sustainability demands discussed at the recent UN Climate Conference COP29, where water was a main topic.

"Organic Raingrown Avocado also offers a positive solution for more conscious consumers," EOSTA reports. "Some of them now do not buy avocados or buy fewer because of the negative environmental impact, for them the Organic Raingrown Avocado is a good alternative."

*Photo courtesy of EOSTA