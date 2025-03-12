March 12 , 2025

On February 26, 2025, the Philippine market officially opened to South African table grapes, concluding a negotiation process that began in January 2015.

South Africa’s fresh produce growers have actively sought new market access, creating jobs and diversifying export destinations.

Joylene Van Wyk, the Media Liaison Officer for the country's Ministry of Agriculture, told Freshfruitportal.com that the table grape industry plays a significant role in South Africa’s economy. During the 2022-23 table grape season, 63 million cartons were exported.

"Exports generate foreign exchange earnings, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector," Van Wyk said.

She also noted that during the 2022-23 season, the industry employed 86,870 seasonal workers and 14,843 permanent workers.

Market diversification

South Africa is one of the world’s top five table grape exporters. However, Van Wyk highlighted that nearly 80% of total exports are destined for Europe and the United Kingdom.

"Thus, it’s important to ensure the industry is diversified," she said. "The Department of Agriculture takes new market access very seriously to facilitate job creation, growing the economy and diversifying the local agriculture industry. This is an encouragement to work harder with those markets that access is not yet finalized."

Market access process

Regarding the length of time it took to finalize the agreement, Van Wyk explained that trading partners like the Philippines and other Far Eastern countries grant market access based on a one-commodity-at-a-time principle.

"Citrus came before table grapes on the priority list, and the citrus protocol was finalized in 2020," she said. "Furthermore, the exchange of technical information to ensure compliance with phytosanitary measures takes several years before it can be concluded."

Once the Export Workplan is finalized, details regarding the volumes and shipping dates of the first South African table grape exports to the Philippines will be announced.

“We have been working on expanding market access for South African table grapes and are very pleased with this outcome. The Philippine market presents exciting opportunities for our growers and exporters,” said Mecia Petersen, CEO of SATI.

“The South African Table Grape Industry remains committed to providing high-quality products that meet global market demands. With this new market access, we look forward to building the South African table grape brand in the Philippines,” added Petersen.

The South African industry has projected a crop of 76.4 million cartons this season, and by the end of February, it had completed 94% of its packing season.

In December 2024, Denene Erasmus, head of marketing development and communications at the South African Table Grape Industry (SATI), told Freshfruitportal.com that the figure represents a 6% increase over five-year average volumes, putting South Africa in a good position to supply world markets with sufficient quality product.

In the 2023-2024 season, the top five varieties exported by South Africa were: Crimson Seedless, Sweet Globe, Sweet Celebration, Prime and AutumnCrisp.

