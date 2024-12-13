New sustainable technology promises to optimize Chilean agro-exports

A team of researchers from the Faculty of Life Sciences at Andrés Bello University (UNAB) has developed a solution for post-harvest decay in fruits, a critical challenge for Chile's agro-export industry given the country's distance from major global markets.

Rubén Polanco, director of the School of Biosciences and researcher at the Plant Biotechnology Center (CBV UNAB), along with Danilo González, director of the Center for Bioinformatics and Integrative Biology (CBIB UNAB), and Yorley Duarte, a researcher at CBIB UNAB, are behind the development of "Gas in Powder." This technology encapsulates volatile compounds within biodegradable biopolymer matrices, enabling the controlled release of natural fungicides that are safe for human health (GRAS).

"Thanks to this innovation, we can preserve the quality of fruit throughout the entire export process, ensuring freshness and significantly reducing food loss due to decay," explains Polanco.

The primary issue addressed by Gas in Powder is decay caused by fungi such as Botrytis cinerea, which results in global economic losses exceeding $10 billion annually. In table grapes alone, losses can reach up to 40% of production.

The researchers' solution is a biodegradable film designed for packing table grapes, capable of maintaining the fruit’s condition for up to 60 days. The controlled release of fungicides reduces gray mold decay to less than 0.1%, preventing millions in losses during the export process.

Moreover, the solution is scalable and adaptable to various market needs. "The versatility of this technology lies in its ability to encapsulate a wide range of active compounds, making it applicable to other crops," says González.

Compared to traditional fruit export packaging methods, this solution is safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. "Our project aims to protect human health by avoiding the use of harmful chemicals, while also safeguarding the environment by incorporating biodegradable products," assures Duarte.

*Photo courtesy of Andrés Bello University